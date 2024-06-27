KFC ‘quick and easy’ kiosk: Fast food for fast lives in Bangkok

KFC, the American fried chicken brand whose recipes inspire countless roadside stalls, has unveiled its first kiosk model under the “quick and easy” concept at a bustling Bangkok pier.

Restaurants Development Co Ltd, a KFC franchise holder in Thailand, has opened its 296th branch at the Tha Wang Lang (Siriraj) pier in the Bangkok Noi district.

However, this new branch skips the full restaurant set-up in favour of a streamlined kiosk. There is no cashier; instead, this kiosk features an automatic machine to take orders, with staff preparing and handing out the carry-away meals. Payments are entirely cashless, including convenient QR scan options. Open from 7am to 6pm, the kiosk also serves breakfast along with a range of hot and cold drinks.