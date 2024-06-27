KFC ‘quick and easy’ kiosk: Fast food for fast lives in Bangkok

KFC, the American fried chicken brand whose recipes inspire countless roadside stalls, has unveiled its first kiosk model under the “quick and easy” concept at a bustling Bangkok pier.
Restaurants Development Co Ltd, a KFC franchise holder in Thailand, has opened its 296th branch at the Tha Wang Lang (Siriraj) pier in the Bangkok Noi district.
However, this new branch skips the full restaurant set-up in favour of a streamlined kiosk. There is no cashier; instead, this kiosk features an automatic machine to take orders, with staff preparing and handing out the carry-away meals. Payments are entirely cashless, including convenient QR scan options. Open from 7am to 6pm, the kiosk also serves breakfast along with a range of hot and cold drinks.
Andrew Norton, CEO of Restaurants Developments, said the Tha Wang Lang branch is part of their expansion strategy, aiming to provide fast and convenient services to busy Bangkokians.
If successful, similar KFC kiosks will pop up around the city, he said.
Meanwhile, Central Restaurant Group (CRG), another major KFC franchise holder in Thailand, has announced plans to launch “Grab & Go” KFC outlets in the third quarter of this year.
These kiosks will be located at BTS and MRT stations as well as in various provinces.
Fried chicken is big business in Thailand with annual sales worth more than a billion baht. KFC’s hot and spicy chicken and nuggets are so popular that similar recipes can be found at roadside stalls and weekend markets.