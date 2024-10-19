South Korea holding its largest overseas food exhibition in Bangkok

Meanwhile, a business-to-consumer pop-up store at SookSiam street food zone allows visitors to enjoy a variety of foods and beverages from retail companies until November 3.

The pop-up store is expected to attract 200,000 visitors, generating US$400,000 (13.27 million baht) in product sales.

“Thailand is a key export market in ASEAN, where our food companies have been consistently expanding,” said KOTRA president Yu Jeoung Yeol.

“We will actively support ‘Seoul Food in Bangkok’ to serve as a platform for achieving export success and facilitating information exchange among industry stakeholders.”

Meanwhile, South Korean ambassador Park Yongmin said culinary experience was crucial for cultural exchange and relationship building. He expects the MoU between KOTRA and the chamber to contribute to South Korea and Thailand’s mutual goal to promote food as soft power globally.

Chamber secretary-general Kitsana Vachekrilas said that Thailand and South Korea have strong collaboration on cultural exchange, tourism and economy.

He affirmed that South Korea was among Thailand’s important trading partners, and vowed to continue the relationship further for the prosperity of the two countries.

“The 2024 Seoul Food in Bangkok will be an excellent platform for Korean companies to expedite and expand their business in Thailand and Asian partners in the food and beverage industry,” he said.