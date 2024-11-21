20 new establishments make it to Michelin Guide Thailand

Of the new eateries, seven are in Bangkok, and five in Chonburi – a new destination covered in the 2025 Michelin Guide Thailand.

The Bib Gourmand distinction, symbolised by the “Bibendum” or “Michelin Man”, acknowledges both restaurants and street stalls that Michelin inspectors consider to be the “best value for money”.

The 2025 Bib Gourmand selection encompasses a diverse array of 15 cuisines, such as Asian, Southern Thai, Isaan, seafood, Northern Thai, Thai-Chinese, Vietnamese and street food.

The list of new entries is as follows: