20 new establishments make it to Michelin Guide Thailand

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21, 2024

The 2025 Michelin Guide Thailand has added 20 new food establishments to its prestigious Bib Gourmand selection, bringing the total to 156.

Of the new eateries, seven are in Bangkok, and five in Chonburi – a new destination covered in the 2025 Michelin Guide Thailand.

The Bib Gourmand distinction, symbolised by the “Bibendum” or “Michelin Man”, acknowledges both restaurants and street stalls that Michelin inspectors consider to be the “best value for money”.

The 2025 Bib Gourmand selection encompasses a diverse array of 15 cuisines, such as Asian, Southern Thai, Isaan, seafood, Northern Thai, Thai-Chinese, Vietnamese and street food.

The list of new entries is as follows:

 

20 new establishments make it to Michelin Guide Thailand

Bangkok and its surrounding provinces

  • Janhom
  • Khao Mun Gai Nha Jone
  • Lucky Seafood
  • Morakot Kitchen
  • No Name Noodle
  • Thai Tham
  • Urai Braised Goose

Janhom

Khon Kaen

  • Sriruen Pad Thai (Ruenchit Road)

Khao Mun Gai Nha Jone

Nakhon Ratchasima

  • Banmai Chay Nam
  • Pa Plueng Mhee Kratok
  • Sow Jeck

Lucky Seafood

Udon Thani

  • Khao Soi Thai Yai

Morakot Kitchen

Chonburi

  • Khao Lam Mae Khai Toon Klao
  • Krua Laew Tae R-Rom
  • La Voi
  • Lung Shall Kitchen
  • Pladids

No Name Noodle

Phuket

  • Kin-Kub-Ei
  • Krua Baan Platong
  • Niyom Salt Grilled Duck

Thai Tham Urai Braised Goose Sriruen Pad Thai (Ruenchit Road) Banmai Chay Nam Pa Pleung Mhee Kratok Sow Jeck Khao Soi Thai Yai Khao Lam Mae Khai Toon Klao Krua Laew Tae R-Rom La Voi Lung Shall Kitchen Pladids Kin-Kub-Ei Krua Baan Platong Niyom Salt Grilled Duck

For more information, visit guide.michelin.com/th/en or Facebook: facebook.com/MichelinGuideThailand.

nationthailand

© 2024 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy