From chestnut tiramisu to Dubai chocolate: Edible treats that went viral this year

The year 2024 was a big year for food aficionados here, as new flavours and ingredients came into the spotlight to keep menus exciting.

Among them was chestnut tiramisu, a dessert made from convenience store ingredients by black spoon chef Napoli Matfia, the eventual winner, on the eighth episode of Netflix’s megahit cooking competition “Culinary Class War.”

Convenience store chain CU started stocking its shelves with the tiramisu dessert on Oct. 24. Even before its official release, the item became an instant hit with consumers, selling an average of 10,000 to 20,000 units within 20 minutes every day during the nine-day preorder period, according to the company.