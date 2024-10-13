Korat people invite tourists to enjoy view of ‘Thai Fuji’ mountain

Now that chilly weather and morning fog have returned to the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima, local residents and tour operators have invited tourists to come to Korat to enjoy the view of “Thai Fuji” mountain.

They said the weather became much cooler on Sunday morning and fog could be seen enveloping near the top of the Chom Thong Mountain, which has been dubbed the “Mount Fuji” of Khon Buri district.

The fog and cool weather make the Khon Buri viewpoint at Wat Talingchan Pier in Tambon Jorake Hin a tourist attraction for the winter season.