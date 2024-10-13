Korat people invite tourists to enjoy view of ‘Thai Fuji’ mountain

Now that chilly weather and morning fog have returned to the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima, local residents and tour operators have invited tourists to come to Korat to enjoy the view of “Thai Fuji” mountain.
They said the weather became much cooler on Sunday morning and fog could be seen enveloping near the top of the Chom Thong Mountain, which has been dubbed the “Mount Fuji” of Khon Buri district.
The fog and cool weather make the Khon Buri viewpoint at Wat Talingchan Pier in Tambon Jorake Hin a tourist attraction for the winter season.
Tourists can wait there for a sunrise above the “Thai Fuji” mountain, which can be seen as the backdrop of the reservoir of Mool Bon Dam.
The mountain and the sunrise provide a spectacular reflection on the reservoir for tourists to take photos of, local residents promised.
Tourists can also climb Chom Thong Mountain to enjoy a 360-degree view on top. During the hike to the top, they can enjoy the green scenery of the forests, including a huge field of green mosses. Local residents say the green moss field appears only once a year at the end of the rainy season.