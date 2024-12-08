Cool seasonal weather attracts tourists to Mae Hong Son

Thai and foreign tourists also flocked to Ban Rak Thai village, which is about 10 kilometres from Pang Ung, to experience Chinese Yunnan people’s way of life and try a variety of local delicacies.

Tourists stay overnight at the village during the cold season, thanks to plenty of accommodations. Apart from Chinese Yunnan foods and tea, travellers can rent Chinese traditional costumes and enjoy a boat ride there.

A wide range of souvenirs is available for tourists to purchase before heading back home.