Luang Prabang in Laos named as top place to visit in Asia in 2025 by Lonely Planet

The website said the first best place to visit is Luang Prabang, the second is Bangkok, the third is Angkor Wat in Cambodia, and the fourth is Hoi An in Vietnam.

Also on the list were the Hungary Valley in Pakistan, Jaipur in India, Pokhara in Nepal, Ella in Sri Lanka, Singapore, the Kerala Backwater in India, Petra in Jordan, the Maldives, Penang in Malaysia, Paro in Bhutan, Setochi in Japan, Seoul in South Korea, Siargao in the Philippines, Bali in Indonesia, Samarkand in Uzbekistan, Yunnan province in China, Tokyo, and Hong Kong.

Luang Prabang also recently won an award in a category titled 2024 Green Destinations Top 100 Stories, in recognition of its efforts to ensure responsible tourism and maintain its distinctive appeal.