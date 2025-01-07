Children\'s Day 2025: Armed forces open doors to young visitors

The Thai Armed Forces are gearing up to celebrate Children's Day this Saturday (January 11), in an annual tradition that features a host of activities across the country.
From 8am to 4pm, children are invited to explore military bases, witness military displays, and receive various gifts.
Army Headquarters: At the Royal Thai Army Headquarters on Bangkok’s Chaengwattana Road, visitors can expect a vibrant atmosphere. On the menu are educational activities, demonstrations of military vehicles and equipment, and performances showcasing the Armed Forces' role in national development and disaster relief. Children will also enjoy live music, witness military operations, and receive refreshments throughout the day.
Regional activities: The Army's regional commands will also host Children's Day events. Highlights include activities at Army Region 2 in Nakhon Ratchasima, Army Region 3 in Phitsanulok, Army Region 4 in Nakhon Si Thammarat, and various other locations across the country.
Navy: The Royal Thai Navy will welcome children to its Sattahip base in Chonburi. Visitors can tour four warships, including HTMS Chakrinarubet and HTMS Bhumibol Adulyadej, for the first time docked at Juk Samet Pier. The Naval Academy in Samut Prakan will also be open to the public.
Air Force: The Air Force will host its main Children's Day celebrations at the 601st Air Wing in Nakhon Pathom. Flight demonstrations, military equipment displays, and stage performances are planned, along with brief air shows to avoid disruption to commercial air traffic.