Children\'s Day 2025: Armed forces open doors to young visitors

The Thai Armed Forces are gearing up to celebrate Children's Day this Saturday (January 11), in an annual tradition that features a host of activities across the country.

From 8am to 4pm, children are invited to explore military bases, witness military displays, and receive various gifts.

Army Headquarters: At the Royal Thai Army Headquarters on Bangkok’s Chaengwattana Road, visitors can expect a vibrant atmosphere. On the menu are educational activities, demonstrations of military vehicles and equipment, and performances showcasing the Armed Forces' role in national development and disaster relief. Children will also enjoy live music, witness military operations, and receive refreshments throughout the day.



