  Discovering Penang, a gem of peninsular Malaysia

Lifestyle hotels

Several hotels are available to suit different travel lifestyles. Among them is lyf Georgetown Penang which was officially opened on January 15 to cater to travellers looking for a seamless way of living, working and connecting.

The property boasts 144 stylish rooms and thoughtfully designed communal spaces. For instance, lyf boasts a set of rooms that facilitate travelling with family and friends, while a large kitchen allows guests to cook meals and share thoughts with others.

The brand also offers tools and programmes that invite guests to explore George Town like a local, ranging from local restaurants and nightlife venues.

Cultural sightseeing

Iconic shophouses and street art are among the highlights while food outlets and souvenir stores can be found along the roads. Shoppers can look for something fancy in old-fashioned or modern shopping malls.

The Nation advises purchasing some coffee and Chinese pastries as souvenirs before ending a memorable trip in Penang.

At night, the city landscape evolves into a vibrant district with dazzling lights. Stores, restaurants and nightlife venues travellers won’t want to miss include:

Thomas Powell Gallery and Better than Blouses: This shophouse highlights a handmade batik apparel store on the first floor and a contemporary art gallery on the second. Several artefacts can be found inside this well-preserved building.

Richard Rivalee Nyonya Cuisine Restaurant: Owned by a fashion designer turned restaurateur, this eatery highlights authentic traditional Nyonya cuisine, as well as a spectacular interior design featuring a combination of Thai, Chinese and Indian culture.

Lucky Hole: A Michelin Guide restaurant offering fusion delicacies that combine modern flavours with local ingredients. Chargrilled meats, seafood and vegetables are among the highlights.

Drunken Gelato: This venue serves as both ice-cream shop and cocktail bar, highlighting a variety of alcohol-infused ice creams and cocktails for customers.

Biso: This modern bar offers a variety of cocktails and mocktails, using cutting-edge technologies which could surprise customers.