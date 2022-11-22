Rapper Wang performing in Bangkok today as part of his world tour
Chinese superstar Jackson Wang started trending on Twitter on Tuesday after he landed at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Monday night.
Wang, who is rapper and a member of the GOT7 boy band, greeted his fans, who had flocked to the airport to welcome him, with a “wai”. Meanwhile, hastags #JacksonWang, #PJack and #TEAMWANG started trending on Twitter.
Wang will participate in “Woody FM on Stage with Jackson Wang” at Muangthai Rachadalai Theatre on Tuesday from 3pm to 4.30pm.
He will then perform in a concert "Jackson Wang Magic Man World Tour 2022 Bangkok" from Thursday to Sunday at Impact Arena, Exhibition & Convention Centre, Muang Thong Thani.
After the concert in Thailand, Wang continues his world tour to Malaysia, Singapore, Britain, France and the United Arab Emirates.
Jackson Wang had earlier performed a 45-minute show at the exhibition match between Premier League giants Manchester United and Liverpool at Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok on July 12.
