Rapper Wang performing in Bangkok today as part of his world tour

Wang will participate in “Woody FM on Stage with Jackson Wang” at Muangthai Rachadalai Theatre on Tuesday from 3pm to 4.30pm.

He will then perform in a concert "Jackson Wang Magic Man World Tour 2022 Bangkok" from Thursday to Sunday at Impact Arena, Exhibition & Convention Centre, Muang Thong Thani.

After the concert in Thailand, Wang continues his world tour to Malaysia, Singapore, Britain, France and the United Arab Emirates.