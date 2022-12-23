Soft power spices up Thai food sales

For instance, Line Man said orders for mango sticky rice had exceeded 320,000 sets within three months, thanks to Thai rapper Danupha "Milli" Khanatheerakul's gesture of consuming the dish at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California in April.

Commanding the stage in a skimpy red outfit, Milli took a break from her twerk-heavy dance routine to grab a bowl and take a mouthful in an effective show of soft power.

"Total orders for mango sticky rice during the period accounted for 150 tonnes of mangoes and 60 tonnes of sticky rice," Line Man said.

Line Man also said that orders for Roti Sai Mai (Islamic-style crepes with Thai-style cotton candy) had risen by three times within a week, thanks to BlackPink's Thai member Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban's post on Instagram in July.

Meanwhile, orders for durian rose to 41,000 pieces between July 21 and August 21, thanks to a remark by K-pop phenomenon Jackson Wang of South Korea's boyband GOT7 that he likes this fruit, it added.

During an exclusive interview with EFM94 Thai radio station in July, Wang said he likes durian, adding that he is ready to eat durians every day during his stay in Thailand.