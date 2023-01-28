New specialised units boost Thailand's chances of becoming world medical hub
Thailand’s status as a world medical and wellness hub has been further enhanced thanks to special treatment options being offered by Bumrungrad International Hospital.
To meet the needs of its patients, the well-known hospital launched several specialised healthcare services last year, including a Neurocritical Care Unit, a Gastrointestinal Motility Centre, Cornea Transplants Centre, a Comprehensive Sleep Clinic, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), and Radiology AI Treatment.
With such a diversity of services, the hospital can take care of patients suffering from serious diseases and those who are in critical condition, Bumrungrad CEO Dr Artirat Charukitpipat said.
“We want to be the most trusted healthcare and wellness destination,” she added.
The hospital is also focusing on promoting preventive healthcare via its VitalLife wellness centre.
“The centre’s aim is to help our patients live longer, healthier lives,” she said.
The wellness centre earned as much as 1 billion baht in revenue last year, the hospital reported.
Dr Artirat said inclusion, agility, innovation and care (IAIC) and 4C1W (critical care, complicated care, cutting-edge technology, collaboration of experts and wellness) models remain at the core of the hospital’s values.
The hospital has been utilising technology to help patients and improve operations, deputy CEO Dr Nimit Taechakraichana said.
He added Bumrungrad is moving towards becoming a fully digitised hospital via technology, including applications, telemedicine, teleconsulting, and fast-track payments.
Some 60% of the hospital’s patients are foreigners, with most of them coming from Myanmar, Qatar, Bangladesh and Cambodia.
Thailand was ranked No 1 in Asia and fifth globally in 2021 for its health security capabilities in John Hopkins University’s Global Health Security Index.
