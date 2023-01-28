New specialised units boost Thailand's chances of becoming world medical hub

To meet the needs of its patients, the well-known hospital launched several specialised healthcare services last year, including a Neurocritical Care Unit, a Gastrointestinal Motility Centre, Cornea Transplants Centre, a Comprehensive Sleep Clinic, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), and Radiology AI Treatment.

With such a diversity of services, the hospital can take care of patients suffering from serious diseases and those who are in critical condition, Bumrungrad CEO Dr Artirat Charukitpipat said.

“We want to be the most trusted healthcare and wellness destination,” she added.