Korean striker hit by wave of love letters, marriage proposals at World Cup

Speaking about Cho, Seo told The Athletic: “He had to get some rest. His phone was going all night. It was keeping him awake. He was trying to concentrate on football and, all the time, the messages were coming.”

Cho said after the match against Ghana: “I don’t really want to be famous. I’m only human and don’t feel anything special.”

He has scored six goals in 19 matches for South Korea, with two made in the second match of the World Cup. This puts him in the same league as superstars Lionel Messi, Bruno Fernandes, and Richarlison.

Several European football clubs have reportedly expressed interest in him. South Korea Football Association vice-president Lee Young-pyo said that a sporting director from a “very good club” in Europe asked about Cho.

Despite all the attention, Cho told reporters before the match against Portugal on Friday. “It’s not over yet. We still have hope, we still have one more game. We’ll prepare for that.”

The Korean team won the match (2-1) and will advance to the next round. Cho did not score in the match, but that did not stop the number of his Instagram followers from going through the roof.





