Vintage beauties gear up to go cruisin' at Buri Ram car fest next weekend
Vintage, retro and sports cars will be lining up in Buri Ram’s Chang International Circuit for petrolheads to drool over next week.
The two-day Chang Classic Car Revival 2022, which kicks off next Saturday, will also include several activities including the Chang Classic Revival Parade, best lap, drag race, drag battle and gymkhana.
Tanaisiri Chanwittayarom, the circuit’s managing director, said this festival is being held for a second time after it proved to be a huge success last year.
The event was created to bring vintage car lovers together. They will also parade their beauties up and down the streets of Buri Ram before the event kicks off on Saturday for people to take photographs.