Thailand arrests 26,000 undocumented workers, 20,111 from Myanmar, in a week

As part of the Thai government's 120-day crackdown on illegal workers, Thai authorities inspected 1,774 factories, workplaces, and job sites across Thailand from June 5 to June 12. These inspections led to the arrests of a large number of undocumented foreign workers.

During the inspections conducted by the team responsible for the illegal worker crackdown, a total of 26,189 undocumented foreign workers were arrested. This included 20,111 from Myanmar, 3,971 from Cambodia, 1,659 from Laos, and 444 from other countries. These workers were detained for lacking proper documentation or having incomplete paperwork.