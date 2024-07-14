Homemade rocket attacks claim three lives in Lashio on July 12

On the evening of July 12, a homemade rocket exploded near a high school in Lashio, killing three people, including two teachers.

"That school can be said to be in a compound with No.626 Infantry Regiment. There is a Lashio Support and Transport Battalion on the other side of the road from the school. The school has been closed ever since. Now we know that the rocket fell near the dormitory where the teachers live," said a resident of Lashio.

A resident of Lashio said that the homemade rocket was fired by the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) and Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA).

The fighting between the Tatmadaw and the MNDAA began in early July near the city of Lashio.