Homemade rocket attacks claim three lives in Lashio on July 12

On the evening of July 12, a homemade rocket exploded near a high school in Lashio, killing three people, including two teachers.
"That school can be said to be in a compound with No.626 Infantry Regiment. There is a Lashio Support and Transport Battalion on the other side of the road from the school. The school has been closed ever since. Now we know that the rocket fell near the dormitory where the teachers live," said a resident of Lashio.
A resident of Lashio said that the homemade rocket was fired by the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) and Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA).
The fighting between the Tatmadaw and the MNDAA began in early July near the city of Lashio.
During these clashes, homemade rockets hit Lashio city almost daily and exploded into residential areas, resulting in the deaths of residents.
On the morning of July 13, a resident of Lashio said that there were frequent explosions near Ward 10 in Lashio.
"A lot of homemade rockets hit this morning. They are mostly exploded in Ward 10. The number of casualties is unknown," said a resident of Lashio.
On July 12, a homemade rocket exploded in Parami Lane 3, Area 1, Ward 1.
On July 11, four homemade rockets landed in the west of a high school in Lashio City and one homemade rocket landed and exploded in front of a banyan tree near Lashio University.
Lashio residents continue to flee the ongoing fighting, with reports indicating that ticket fares to Taunggyi have soared to over 500,000 kyats, as recounted by some of those from Lashio.
According to residents, at least 10 people were killed when homemade rockets exploded in some areas of Lashio in early June.
Locals have been moving to other areas since three days ago due to fighting near Lashio city.
Locals of Lashio said that the white flag was being put up in vehicles to go to other places.
As many locals leave Lashio for other cities, thousands of vehicles are waiting to cross the river by raft at Sink-In Pier on the Lashio-Mandalay Union Highway.
Under the pretext of fighting online fraud, the MNDAA and TNLA are carrying out territorial expansion attacks, according to State Administration Council (SAC) spokesperson Maj. Gen. Zaw Min Tun.
"On July 3, the MNDAA and its allies began to attack the area around Lashio city using homemade rockets, drones and drop bombs daily," Maj. Gen. Zaw Min Tun said.
In addition, the TNLA attacked Namhkam, Hsenwi and Kutkai at the same time, and they attacked nearby areas of Hsenwi, Kunlong and Laukkai. The TNLA also attacked around the Mantong area on December 22, and TNLA and its allies also attacked the Namtu area and Namtu town, said Maj. Gen. Zaw Min Tun.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network