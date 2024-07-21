Myanmar fishermen sell catch in Thailand due to poor domestic market

"I know that if I sell each type of fish separately, I can get more money. But there is no fish market to sell on the bridge.

"The fish market is only in Thailand. I have to sell it at the price I got.

"If you bring it back because it is not worth the price, the cost of the boat, labor costs will be spent, and where will we sell?

"The current situation is that the boat that gets the capital is unusual, and losing is normal.

"Why are they doing it? Fishermen will be unemployed. If the fishing boats are left like this, they will rot.

"Sometimes I will say that I am doing it with the hope of making a profit," said a fishing boat entrepreneur from Myeik.

Shrimps obtained from fishing boats are transported to Thailand by fish carriers (white line).

It is said that it has been going to Ranong for sale and it has been a big fish market in Thailand for three decades.

"At this time, it is important not to leave the foreign investments that are in our country.

"As for us, no matter what difficulties happened, we did not leave at all. I consistently presented it to adults over the ages.

"However, they ignored it, so the market for fish caught in their own waters is not in their own country, but they are in another country.

"If the entrepreneurs here really want they should unite and develop a fish market," said Daw Htay Htay Win. -

Eleven Media

Asia News Network