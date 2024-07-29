Intense fighting continues in Lashio Township

Locals reported gunfire near the No. 68 Light Infantry Regiment and Lashio Prison yesterday. Additionally, No. 5 Basic Education High School, located near the road to Lashio Airport, was attacked with heavy weapons, injuring several pregnant women and displaced people sheltering there.

There are reports that the MNDAA has seized the No. 68 Light Infantry Regiment, and security forces from the No. 60 Light Infantry Unit may be joining the MNDAA. The Lashio prison, situated close to the No. 68 Light Infantry Unit, was also attacked with homemade rockets.

Maung Saung Kha from BPLA, who is participating in the fighting in northern Shan State, wrote on his social media page that Lashio prison gates were opened during the clashes. Former vice speaker of the Lower House U Tun Tun Hein and some political prisoners are reportedly at large, but no contact has been made with any of the freed prisoners, including Tun Tun Hein.

The State Administration Council (SAC) has not yet released an announcement regarding the situation at Lashio prison and the No. 68 Light Infantry Unit. The SAC’s information team has not responded to interview requests. If Eleven Media Group receives information from the SAC, further details will be provided.