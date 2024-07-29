Intense fighting continues in Lashio Township

Locals reported gunfire near the No. 68 Light Infantry Regiment and Lashio Prison yesterday. Additionally, No. 5 Basic Education High School, located near the road to Lashio Airport, was attacked with heavy weapons, injuring several pregnant women and displaced people sheltering there.
There are reports that the MNDAA has seized the No. 68 Light Infantry Regiment, and security forces from the No. 60 Light Infantry Unit may be joining the MNDAA. The Lashio prison, situated close to the No. 68 Light Infantry Unit, was also attacked with homemade rockets.
Maung Saung Kha from BPLA, who is participating in the fighting in northern Shan State, wrote on his social media page that Lashio prison gates were opened during the clashes. Former vice speaker of the Lower House U Tun Tun Hein and some political prisoners are reportedly at large, but no contact has been made with any of the freed prisoners, including Tun Tun Hein.
The State Administration Council (SAC) has not yet released an announcement regarding the situation at Lashio prison and the No. 68 Light Infantry Unit. The SAC’s information team has not responded to interview requests. If Eleven Media Group receives information from the SAC, further details will be provided.
According to initial reports this morning, the MNDAA and its allied forces approached and attacked the northeast command headquarters. Some locals also reported hearing gunfire near Lashio Airport.
One local who monitored the Lashio fighting told Eleven Media Group that Lashio Prison was attacked with homemade rockets on July 28. This morning, they heard a shooting near the northeast command headquarters, and the MNDAA was re-attacked with heavy weapons from Lashio Airport.
Since the night of July 27, there has been a shooting near the northeast command headquarters and the No. 626 Light Infantry Unit, resulting in casualties and some houses burning down due to explosions in downtown Lashio. Locals also reported frequent shootings in downtown Lashio and along Hsenwi Road yesterday morning.
Contrary to some reports, the Lashio market was not on fire, but a small fire outside the market was caused by a heavy weapon blast. Funeral teams have left Lashio, causing difficulties in transporting bodies to Kyarkan Cemetery.
"Lashio residents were allowed to leave town, but no one was permitted to enter. Vehicles from Sint-in have been waiting at the gate for over a week," said a volunteer.
Additionally, some social media reports claim that the MNDAA captured internally displaced persons.
After noon on July 26, due to the almost complete loss of the phone line and fibre internet lines, communication with sources in Lashio is still interrupted, and it is still difficult to get ground confirmation about the fighting in Lashio.
On the night of July 27, "Wa" troops entered Lashio city in northern Shan State, according to U Nyi Ran, the head of the Lashio External Relations Office, who told The Daily Eleven that they would not take part in the ongoing clashes in Lashio.
Starting from June 27, 2024, the second phase of Operation 1027 began again, and the TNLA and its allies attacked Mogok, Nawnghkio, Kyaukme and Hsipaw and MDY PDF in collaboration with TNLA attacked in Madaya-Singu. Since July 3, the MNDAA and its allies attacked Lashio city and fighting has been going on in these areas until July 26.
The MNDAA announced a ceasefire until the end of July, claiming to honour the meeting of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and at the request of China, but continued to attack Lashio city and fire rockets daily.
On July 25, the MNDAA broadcasted false news that they had captured Lashio City and the Northeast Command but until now, the fighting is still going on in Lashio City, and it is reported that the two sides are fighting only in the vicinity of Northeast Command.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network