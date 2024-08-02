Malaysia pushes for ASEAN unity to fight online crime

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching (pic) said the 10-member ASEAN bloc should collaborate to adopt specific types of online social media regulations to combat online crime.

"We understand that all ASEAN members are facing the same problem, and our challenges are similar.

"Instead of an individual country trying to deal with the platform providers who are tech giants...it should be a concerted effort by ASEAN. I think we (Malaysia) would like to engage all the member countries in ASEAN to talk about how we can make the decision collectively,” she told Bernama after her two-day working visit here on Friday (Aug 2).

Teo hoped this would be a key agenda item during the ASEAN Summit, scheduled for October in Laos.