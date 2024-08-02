Malaysia pushes for ASEAN unity to fight online crime

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching (pic) said the 10-member ASEAN bloc should collaborate to adopt specific types of online social media regulations to combat online crime.
"We understand that all ASEAN members are facing the same problem, and our challenges are similar.
"Instead of an individual country trying to deal with the platform providers who are tech giants...it should be a concerted effort by ASEAN. I think we (Malaysia) would like to engage all the member countries in ASEAN to talk about how we can make the decision collectively,” she told Bernama after her two-day working visit here on Friday (Aug 2).
Teo hoped this would be a key agenda item during the ASEAN Summit, scheduled for October in Laos.
Meanwhile, Teo shared that last year alone in Malaysia, RM1.2 billion was lost via online scams and about 6,000 posts or content with scam elements were taken down.
This year, she said as of the end of June, 24,000 posts or content with scam elements had been taken down, while losses amounted to RM600 million.
"We can see that constantly taking down posts is not effective as we don’t know how many people have become victims.
"Why should we be asking them (platform providers) to take down content? Instead, they should do better screening before allowing this type of content to be posted, especially when they are taking money from scammers to boost the posts to general users,” she said.
She emphasised that platform providers should not simply wash their hands off the issue but should be held responsible in the same way as traditional media.
"When someone posts or advertises counterfeit products in traditional media, they must be held liable, and the same responsibility should apply to online platform providers,” she said.
On Thursday, Teo led a Malaysian delegation to the China Mobile South-East Asia Cooperation Conference and visited Southeast Asia’s largest tech and startup hub, True Digital Park, in Thailand’s capital.
On Friday, the delegation, which includes the chief strategy officer of Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) Datuk Ahmad Zaki Zahid and a member of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), Derek John Fernandez, visited Thailand’s telecommunication regulator, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission.
Bernama
The Star
Asia News Network