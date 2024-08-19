Japan to present low-carbon projects for ASEAN

Japan is expected to offer low-carbon projects to its partner countries during the upcoming Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) ministerial meeting in Jakarta, to push for decarbonisation efforts in the region.

A list containing project areas to be offered by the Japanese government and companies to partnering countries was drafted by the Japan Business Foundation, also known as Keidanren, on July 16. The plan will also include policy recommendations for ASEAN as a group as well as each of the 11 AZEC member countries to push for successful decarbonisation efforts.

“Each government needs to create conducive finance and investment systems through regulatory frameworks. Rulemaking in finance will be an important pillar for AZEC,” said Shinnosuke Ito, manager of Keidanren’s environment and energy policy bureau in Tokyo.

He added that the projects offered to the partner countries would adhere to the basic principles of AZEC, such as proper measurement and reporting of greenhouse gas emissions from business activities; environmental services and good trade; and building a green product market.

The Jakarta Post obtained a document from Keidanren outlining several policy and project area recommendations for ASEAN and each partner country. For the bloc, Japan recommends the development of a cross-border power grid among ASEAN members as well as setting and promoting energy conservation standards to consumers in the region.