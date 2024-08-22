Thailand permits entry from Phayathonzu at Thai-Myanmar border

Since the morning of August 20, people have been entering and exiting the Thai side of the border, including Kyaung Pauk Wa gate in Ward 1 of Phayathonzu, a resident of Phayathonzu said.

He continued, "There are coffee milk packages that will go to the Thai side that have been allowed to be transported. Rice, onion and chilli powder are also allowed to be imported. When the border was suddenly closed, the goods left on the Myanmar side were allowed to be delivered.”

As the gates of the Thai-Myanmar border have been re-opened, the Myanmar migrant workers who go to the Thai side to work are now comfortable again. In addition, school shuttles for students who are studying on the Thai side have been able to travel again. It is also convenient for people who go to sell goods at the Shan market in Thailand, the locals said.