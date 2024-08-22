Thailand permits entry from Phayathonzu at Thai-Myanmar border

Since the morning of August 20, people have been entering and exiting the Thai side of the border, including Kyaung Pauk Wa gate in Ward 1 of Phayathonzu, a resident of Phayathonzu said.
He continued, "There are coffee milk packages that will go to the Thai side that have been allowed to be transported. Rice, onion and chilli powder are also allowed to be imported. When the border was suddenly closed, the goods left on the Myanmar side were allowed to be delivered.”
As the gates of the Thai-Myanmar border have been re-opened, the Myanmar migrant workers who go to the Thai side to work are now comfortable again. In addition, school shuttles for students who are studying on the Thai side have been able to travel again. It is also convenient for people who go to sell goods at the Shan market in Thailand, the locals said.
To be able to travel safely on road No. 323, which connects Samkhla Buri and Dulaghapon in Thailand's Kanchanaburi province, after the protest by the locals from the Thai side at the Thai-Myanmar border on the morning of August 16, the gates were closed on both sides.
As a result of these conditions, the flow of goods has stopped, as well as workers who will go to work on the Thai side, and students and vendors were also unable to travel.
Due to the difficulties that have arisen, the residents of Phayathonzu protested at the border gate of the two countries at about 2 pm on August 17 to reopen the blocking of the border gateways in Phayathonzu town on the Thai-Myanmar border.
After these situations occurred, the border officials of the two countries met and negotiated, so the gateways that the two countries use to enter and exit have been re-opened, according to the residents of Phayathonzu.
A total of 22 border trade gates, including the Phayathonzu Border Gate on the Thailand-Myanmar border, have been opened in consultation with the Thai-Myanmar regional authorities. It is also reported that frequent shutdowns and reopening occurred due to circumstances.
The border crossing points that have been officially opened by the two governments of Thailand and Myanmar are Tachileik-Mae Sai, Myawady-Mae Sot, Htikhee-Phu Nam Ron and Kawthoung-Ranong, and from these border trade gates, people can go back and forth using passport and a temporary travel permit.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network