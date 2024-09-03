More Thai products from Central Food Retail to hit FairPrice shelves in November

This follows a partnership agreement signed on Sept 3 between FairPrice Group (FPG) and Thailand’s Central Food Retail Group (CFG), which operates that country’s largest supermarket chain Tops.

CFG’s branded and private label products will be introduced to more than 340 supermarkets and Cheers and FairPrice Xpress convenience stores in Singapore.

Similarly, FPG’s FairPrice house-brand items and consumer brands such as Golden Chef, which centres on Asian cooking products, will be made available in CFG’s over 700 retail outlets in Thailand.

This is the first such memorandum of understanding between FPG and a Thai retailer, and FPG’s second such agreement with a major Asian retailer in a week.

On Aug 28, FPG announced a tie-up with South Korea’s Lotte Retail to bring in a larger variety of snacks and food from the country by end-2024.

According to Skyscanner data, Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia have been the most popular destinations for Singaporean group trips in 2024.

Said FPG chief executive Vipul Chawla: “With more Singaporeans travelling to Thailand and developing a deeper appreciation for Thailand’s rich culinary heritage, the demand for authentic Thai flavours at home is undeniable.”

He added that FPG is looking to grow consumers’ access to global cuisines.