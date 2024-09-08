Vietnam PM urges swift action to address typhoon aftermath

The conference, which connected 26 northern provinces and centrally-run cities, aimed to evaluate the direction of response to the typhoon and damage, and deploy measures to overcome its consequences.

According to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, Yagi is the strongest typhoon to hit the East Sea in the past three decades. On Saturday afternoon, the typhoon made landfall in Quang Ninh Province and Hai Phong City. Despite weakening into a tropical depression on the following day, it continued to wreak havoc, with heavy rains and winds lashing the northern region.