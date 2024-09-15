Super typhoon Yagi caused Vietnam US$1.6 billion in damages

Super typhoon Yagi and its aftermath have left a trail of destruction in localities spanning from Thanh Hoa Province and northwards, with an estimated loss of property so far-reaching VND40 trillion (US$1.6 trillion).

The figure was initially assessed by the Ministry of Planning and Investment and revealed at a Sunday cabinet meeting to address the typhoon aftermath, chaired by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

The 26 provinces and cities in the northern region and Thanh Hoa that were affected by the typhoon account for over 41 % of the country's GDP and 40 % of the population.

To date, some localities are still experiencing flooding or face a high risk of further damage, which could exacerbate the overall losses.

Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung stated that the impact of the typhoon is expected to slow down the growth rate of the country and many localities in the second half of the year.

Specifically, the country's GDP growth in the third quarter may suffer a decrease of 0.35 %, and by 0.22 % in the fourth quarter. For the entire year, GDP could decline by 0.15 per cent compared to the earlier growth scenario of 6.8-7 %.

The GRDP growth rate in 2024 for worst-hit localities such as Hai Phong, Quang Ninh, Thai Nguyen, and Lao Cai is expected to decrease by over 0.5 %.

Many roads are flooded or damaged, causing transportation activities (especially road and rail) to be disrupted locally.