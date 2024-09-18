ASEAN, Mekong nations collaborate on water security at Vientiane dialogue

The event, co-organised by the MRC and ASEAN secretariats, focused on the theme "Sustainable Investment for a Connected, Resilient and Water-Secure Southeast Asia", according to an MRC press release the same day.

During his opening speech, Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Saleumxay Kommasith, representing the ASEAN chair for 2024, emphasised the dialogue's crucial role.

“The ASEAN-MRC Water Security Dialogue has the potential to become a cornerstone of our regional efforts, fostering collaboration not just among the Mekong countries, but across all ASEAN member states,” he was quoted as saying.