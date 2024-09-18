ASEAN, Mekong nations collaborate on water security at Vientiane dialogue

The event, co-organised by the MRC and ASEAN secretariats, focused on the theme "Sustainable Investment for a Connected, Resilient and Water-Secure Southeast Asia", according to an MRC press release the same day.
During his opening speech, Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Saleumxay Kommasith, representing the ASEAN chair for 2024, emphasised the dialogue's crucial role.
“The ASEAN-MRC Water Security Dialogue has the potential to become a cornerstone of our regional efforts, fostering collaboration not just among the Mekong countries, but across all ASEAN member states,” he was quoted as saying.
According to the press release, key discussions centred around pressing issues such as climate change, natural disasters like floods and droughts and human-driven environmental changes. It stated that these challenges underscore the urgent need for regional cooperation in sustainable water management and resilience.
Lao Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Bounkham Vorachit remarked, “This dialogue provides a platform for policymakers and stakeholders to exchange innovative ideas, identify possible areas for enhancing cooperation and reaffirm our dedication to tackling water security challenges in the Mekong and ASEAN.”
Additionally, the dialogue highlighted the importance of boosting investments in water infrastructure and climate adaptation strategies.
MRC Secretariat CEO Anoulak Kittikhoun noted, “Investments in MRC-ASEAN institutional cooperation, disaster monitoring, forecasting and joint infrastructure projects will make the Mekong and broader region more connected, resilient and water secured.”
With strong commitments from ASEAN and the MRC, the event solidified the collective vision of ensuring water security and sustainable development through shared investments and regional partnerships, according to the release.