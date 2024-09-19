Myanmar Defence Minister engages Beijing tech firms on drones, air defence ties

The delegation led by General Tin Aung San attended the 11th Beijing Xiangshan Forum at the invitation of Admiral Dong Jun, Minister for National Defense of China, and discussed this during the visit.

The Myanmar delegation arrived in Beijing, China on the morning of September 12, and in the evening, they attended the welcoming dinner hosted by General Zhang Youxia, Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission of China.

On the morning of September 13, the Myanmar delegation participated in the opening ceremony and plenary meeting of the 11th Beijing Xiangshan Forum. At the opening ceremony, a formal message sent by Chinese President Xi Jinping was read and Admiral Dong Jun gave an opening speech.