Myanmar Defence Minister engages Beijing tech firms on drones, air defence ties

The delegation led by General Tin Aung San attended the 11th Beijing Xiangshan Forum at the invitation of Admiral Dong Jun, Minister for National Defense of China, and discussed this during the visit.
The Myanmar delegation arrived in Beijing, China on the morning of September 12, and in the evening, they attended the welcoming dinner hosted by General Zhang Youxia, Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission of China.
On the morning of September 13, the Myanmar delegation participated in the opening ceremony and plenary meeting of the 11th Beijing Xiangshan Forum. At the opening ceremony, a formal message sent by Chinese President Xi Jinping was read and Admiral Dong Jun gave an opening speech.
After that, the Union Minister met with General He Weidong, Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission of China, at Bayi Hall in Beijing. They discussed the stability and law and order in the border regions of the two countries, the increasing cooperation in various fields of defence, the strengthening of the friendship between the two countries, the increase of cooperation in the military technology sector, training and dispatch of trainees and the current situation in the region and Myanmar.
After that, the Myanmar delegation attended the second part of the plenary session of the forum, the regional security forum meetings held in the afternoon and an honour dinner hosted by Chinese Minister for National Defense, Admiral Dong Jun in the evening.
On the morning of September 14, they attended the "Chinese Initiatives of Global Affairs" conference hosted by Chinese Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs H.E. Mr. Chen Xiaodong and participated in the 3rd and 4th plenary sessions.
During the trip, the Myanmar delegation visited advanced industrial technology companies based in Beijing learned about advanced aviation technology products, drone productions, and military equipment related to electronic warfare and air defence technology, and discussed and negotiated with the officials of the companies about the conditions of technical cooperation.
More than 1,800 delegates including 22 Deputy Prime Ministers and Defence Ministers, Deputy Ministers and experts from international organizations from over 100 countries attended the 11th Beijing Xiangshan Forum held in Beijing.
