Thailand, four Mekong countries discuss efforts to tackle flood and drought

Thailand’s Foreign Ministry recently hosted a meeting with the ambassadors of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam to discuss multilateral cooperation aimed at addressing floods and drought problems in the Mekong Basin.

The five countries are members of the Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS), a political, economic, and cultural organisation that aims to bridge the economic gap among the five members and promote prosperity in the sub-region in a sustainable manner.

Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa told the ambassadors that Thailand is ready to lead the efforts to prevent and tackle flood and drought problems in the Mekong Basin in the long term.

He underscored that in order to ensure efficient implementation of flood and drought operations, the kingdom would harness its knowledge and experience in international water resource management, as well as establish cooperation with international organisations, namely the Mekong Institute and Mekong River Commission.

“The goal is to develop disaster warning systems, launch river dredging operations, and build flood water retention areas as well as related infrastructure along the Mekong River to ensure efficient water management in the future,” he said.

Maris added that the meeting with ACMECS members is part of the Thai government’s policy to establish international cooperation with countries in the Mekong Basin to address the ongoing flooding situations that have affected citizens in Thailand and neighbouring countries.