ASEAN must play key role in resolving Myanmar crisis, says Thai PM

Myanmar has been in turmoil since February 2021, when its military ousted an elected civilian government, sparking protests that have turned into an armed rebellion against the ruling junta.

“Asean must play an important role in bringing peace back to Myanmar as soon as possible,” Paetongtarn said at an event in Bangkok.

Thailand will work with Malaysia – the ASEAN chair for 2025 – to use diplomatic means to resolve the conflict, she said, underscoring what may be a renewed effort by the bloc to push for a resolution as their leaders gather for an annual summit on Oct 9.