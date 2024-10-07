ASEAN must play key role in resolving Myanmar crisis, says Thai PM

Myanmar has been in turmoil since February 2021, when its military ousted an elected civilian government, sparking protests that have turned into an armed rebellion against the ruling junta.
“Asean must play an important role in bringing peace back to Myanmar as soon as possible,” Paetongtarn said at an event in Bangkok.
Thailand will work with Malaysia – the ASEAN chair for 2025 – to use diplomatic means to resolve the conflict, she said, underscoring what may be a renewed effort by the bloc to push for a resolution as their leaders gather for an annual summit on Oct 9.
Paetongtarn’s predecessor, Srettha Thavisin, told Reuters in April that Myanmar’s military junta had been weakened, creating an opening for talks, adding: “Maybe it’s time to reach out and make a deal.”
So far, a peace effort by 10-member ASEAN – known as the Five-Point Consensus – has made scant progress since its unveiling in April 2021, despite repeated calls for dialogue.
Myanmar’s junta has refused to engage in talks with its rivals, calling them terrorists bent on destroying the country.
The grinding conflict, which has left a third of Myanmar’s 55 million people in need of humanitarian aid, will be high on the agenda at the Laos gathering.
ASEAN continues to bar the junta leadership from its summits over its failure to comply with the peace plan they had initially agreed to, which has vexed the bloc’s most prominent countries.
Last week, ahead of the summit, Indonesia hosted an international meeting involving the UN and opponents of Myanmar’s military.
Reuters