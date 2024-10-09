Thai, Singapore PMs strengthen ties with focus on economy, military

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her Singapore counterpart Lawrence Wong pledged to strengthen their bilateral ties and tighten economic and military cooperation.
The two leaders were speaking on the sidelines of the 44th and 45th ASEAN summit in the Laos capital of Vientiane.
After the meeting, government spokesman Jirayu Huangsap said the two premiers pledged tighter economic ties, taking into account the fact that Singapore has the highest direct investment in Thailand.
Paetongtarn also told her counterpart that Thailand prioritises digital economy, artificial intelligence (AI) development and digital transformation, all of which requires support from Singapore.
Jirayu said the two sides had also agreed to heighten cooperation on food security.
Paetongtarn told Wong that her government would like Singapore to purchase more Thai agricultural products and food, like organic eggs and pork. She also suggested that the two countries promote tourism in each other’s countries.
The Thai premier also promised to continue military cooperation by holding joint military exercises. She also pledged cooperation in fighting natural disasters and cyber security cooperation.
Jirayu also quoted the premier extending an invitation to Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam to visit Thailand next year to mark the 60th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties.