Thai, Singapore PMs strengthen ties with focus on economy, military

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her Singapore counterpart Lawrence Wong pledged to strengthen their bilateral ties and tighten economic and military cooperation.

The two leaders were speaking on the sidelines of the 44th and 45th ASEAN summit in the Laos capital of Vientiane.

After the meeting, government spokesman Jirayu Huangsap said the two premiers pledged tighter economic ties, taking into account the fact that Singapore has the highest direct investment in Thailand.

Paetongtarn also told her counterpart that Thailand prioritises digital economy, artificial intelligence (AI) development and digital transformation, all of which requires support from Singapore.