Maris pledges human rights reforms after Thailand wins UNHRC seat

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa thanked other nations for backing Thailand in its bid to become a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).
Speaking at the ASEAN summit in Vientiane, Maris said Thailand was honoured to be entrusted with a seat at the UNHRC for three years, and promised the government will do its best to improve its human rights record. He also pledged humanitarian aid to allies and neighbouring countries.
Thailand won the highest number of votes, 177, for a three-year term from 2025-2027. The ballot was held at the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday night Bangkok time.
Six nations were competing for five vacancies in the UNHRC, namely the Marshall Islands, Cyprus, Qatar, South Korea, Saudi Arabia and Thailand. Contenders were required to win at least 97 votes to be granted a seat in the council.
Thailand had previously won a seat in the UNHRC from 2010 to 2013 and also chaired the council from June 2010 to June 2011.
Maris, meanwhile, promised that as a member of the UNHRC, Thailand will work to bridge differences among members and find solutions and agreements on various international conflicts. He said Thailand’s progressive views and good understanding of social, religious and cultural contexts will help in these matters.
The foreign minister also pledged that the Thai government will adopt international democratic and human rights principles to improve democracy and rights in the kingdom.
He said human rights were given top priority in the government of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, citing the newly amended laws that ensure equal marital rights to the LGBTQ+ community.
The government will also amend the charter to ensure it is more democratic and will annul repressive regulations put in place by the coupmakers.
Maris said Thailand will also participate in redefining the role and direction of the UNHRC to meet new global challenges in the human rights issue.