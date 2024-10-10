Maris pledges human rights reforms after Thailand wins UNHRC seat

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa thanked other nations for backing Thailand in its bid to become a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

Speaking at the ASEAN summit in Vientiane, Maris said Thailand was honoured to be entrusted with a seat at the UNHRC for three years, and promised the government will do its best to improve its human rights record. He also pledged humanitarian aid to allies and neighbouring countries.

Thailand won the highest number of votes, 177, for a three-year term from 2025-2027. The ballot was held at the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday night Bangkok time.