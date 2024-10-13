MNDAA detains Lashio civilians for military ties, no executions: report

The MNDAA is arresting civilians for allegedly informing the military of the target areas of the airstrikes in Lashio city as the army is conducting a series of airstrikes and some Telegram channels wrote that they will be executed.
According to a report by Shan State's local media, Shwe Phee Myay News Agency, the MNDAA has arrested more than 20 people for providing information to the military, but they have not been executed, according to sources close to the MNDAA.
Currently, the phone lines and internet lines are down in Lashio, and access to Starlink has been banned by the MNDAA, according to the news agency.
In the same way, the Shan Herald agency for news reported that more than 30 informers to the Tatmadaw had been arrested and paraded around the city to make execution, and that the death penalty had not yet been carried out, quoting a local.
Deng Xijun, Special Envoy for Asian Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for China, met with the Wa representatives on August 27 In China's Yunnan Province to discuss to control for the MNDAA, and the minutes of the meeting were leaked to the media in early October.
The minutes of the meeting outlined the conditions surrounding the MNDAA's occupation of Lashio, impacting China-Myanmar relations and border trade, as well as the China-Myanmar Silk Road Belt and Road (BRI) projects.
It also highlighted how these conditions have opened opportunities for the US and Western nations to intervene in Myanmar affairs.
The Chinese government has imposed sanctions on the MNDAA and the Kokang region, cutting off electricity, water, internet, and essential supplies like fuel, medicine, and rice, and restricting movement by closing border gates with the Kokang region.
Despite these sanctions, the measures have largely failed, as goods and people from the Wa-controlled area and Mongla (NDAA) continue to pass through the Kokang region.
The minutes also contained warnings to the Wa not to sell arms and ammunition to other ethnic armed groups, including the MNDAA and TNLA, and detailed actions to be taken against the TNLA.
The Central Committee for Counter-Terrorism announced on September 2 that MNDAA, TNLA and AA have been declared terrorist groups.