MNDAA detains Lashio civilians for military ties, no executions: report

The MNDAA is arresting civilians for allegedly informing the military of the target areas of the airstrikes in Lashio city as the army is conducting a series of airstrikes and some Telegram channels wrote that they will be executed.

According to a report by Shan State's local media, Shwe Phee Myay News Agency, the MNDAA has arrested more than 20 people for providing information to the military, but they have not been executed, according to sources close to the MNDAA.

Currently, the phone lines and internet lines are down in Lashio, and access to Starlink has been banned by the MNDAA, according to the news agency.