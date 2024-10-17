Upgrade of Lao-Thai border crossing in Vientiane province opens doors to growth

The upgrade will facilitate the growth of tourism, investment, and trade, which will be a huge boon to Vientiane province's economy.

The increase in commerce, expected to generate greater revenue, will spur Laos’ socio-economic development and provide more opportunities for businesses and the people of Laos and Thailand, specifically those in Vientiane and Loei provinces.

The government of Vientiane province on Tuesday hosted a ceremony to announce the upgrade of the border crossing, attended by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Phoxay Khaykhamphithoune, the Governor of Vientiane province Mr Khamphan Sitthidampha, and a delegation from Thailand.

Speaking at the event, Khamphan said he hoped the opening of the Banvang border crossing to all forms of international traffic would benefit business operators and citizens of the two countries and foster closer ties, increased cooperation, tourism, and trade.