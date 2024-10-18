Extradition of Vietnamese terrorist from Thailand 'appropriate'

The extradition of Y Quynh Bdap, a Vietnamese national, from Thailand to Vietnam, to serve sentences on the charge of terrorism, is "appropriate", ensuring all violators face punishment.

That was the statement to reporters from a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang in Hanoi on Thursday.

The 32-year-old man was the one behind the recruitment, incitement and instructions of the terrorist attack on June 11, 2023, in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, which caused serious consequences, Hang noted.