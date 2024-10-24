Cambodian-Thai trade up 10%, tops US$3 billion Jan-Sep

Thailand is Cambodia's fourth-largest trading partner after China, the US and Vietnam, according to the General Department of Customs and Excise (GDCE).

GDCE statistics show that from January to September, total trade between Cambodia and Thailand amounted to $3.169 billion, up 12.4% from the same period in 2023.

Exports to Thailand totalled $645.5 million, down 1%, while imports reached $2.523 billion, up 16.4%. This resulted in a trade deficit of $1.878 billion for Cambodia, rising from $1.515 billion in the same period in 2023.

In September alone, bilateral trade was valued at $381.68 million, up 37.73% compared to September 2023. Exports amounted to $74 million, a 55.9% increase, while imports stood at $307.68 million, up 34%.

Kim Huot, director of the Battambang provincial Department of Commerce, which borders Thailand, told The Post on October 23 that the flow of goods between Battambang and Thailand is continuing smoothly. Cambodia mainly exports mangoes, cassava, corn, pepper and beans to Thailand, while imports include construction materials, electrical equipment, agricultural machinery, food, spices, beverages and fruits.

“The exchange of goods between Cambodia and Thailand remains similar to last year,” he said.

He added that farmers and exporters of agricultural products often face challenges during harvest seasons as Thai authorities tend to tighten import restrictions to stabilise their domestic market and prices.