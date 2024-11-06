20 kindergarten students stable after rat poison incident in Vietnam

Twenty children, aged between 23-34 months, from Giang Ma Preschool in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau are currently in stable condition following fears that they may have ingested rat poison.

Authorities reported that the children were quickly hospitalised after a teacher found several students in the class holding what appeared to be rat poison tablets on Tuesday.

Fearing the children may have mistaken the tablets for sweets, the teacher promptly alerted the local health station, and the children were immediately transported to Lai Chau's Provincial General Hospital for medical examination and treatment.