Myanmar-China talks focus on energy cooperation

The Myanmar delegation led by the Union Minister for Energy U Ko Ko Lwin held a meeting with the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) chairman at the reception hall of CNPC in Beijing on November 11.

During the meeting, they discussed the increase of bilateral cooperation in the oil and natural gas sector, the continuous availability of crude oil and natural gas required for refinery upgrading and new expansion projects, the conditions under which they will be able to cooperate to build an LNG Terminal in Myanmar and share and use the natural gas that will be obtained as both Myanmar and China have natural gas needs, the cooperation to use the full capacity of Myanmar-China crude oil and natural gas pipelines, and the conditions under which investments in new construction of pipelines, upgrading works, upgrading oil refineries and fertilizer plants in Myanmar's promising oil and gas projects.