Myanmar-China talks focus on energy cooperation

The Myanmar delegation led by the Union Minister for Energy U Ko Ko Lwin held a meeting with the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) chairman at the reception hall of CNPC in Beijing on November 11.
During the meeting, they discussed the increase of bilateral cooperation in the oil and natural gas sector, the continuous availability of crude oil and natural gas required for refinery upgrading and new expansion projects, the conditions under which they will be able to cooperate to build an LNG Terminal in Myanmar and share and use the natural gas that will be obtained as both Myanmar and China have natural gas needs, the cooperation to use the full capacity of Myanmar-China crude oil and natural gas pipelines, and the conditions under which investments in new construction of pipelines, upgrading works, upgrading oil refineries and fertilizer plants in Myanmar's promising oil and gas projects.
Then, on November 12, the Myanmar delegation met with the team led by the deputy head of the National Energy Administration (NEA) in Beijing to discuss bilateral energy policies, strategies, the situation in which the two countries are working for energy security and security, the conditions under which China can provide technology and investment for green energy and new energy, the conditions for cooperation in the energy sector to take advantage of Myanmar's geographical location as China is cooperating with the Middle East and Africa, and the opportunities that China can provide for the development of human resources in the energy sector, and they welcomed the topic discussed by the Union Minister at the 3rd World Conference on Oil and Natural Gas.
In addition to this, a group led by the president of Sino-pipeline International (SPI) visited the Union Minister's place of stay and presented and discussed the conditions to be implemented based on the results of the meeting with the heads of Chinese energy organizations during the Union Minister's visit.
A delegation led by the attaché from the Myanmar Embassy in Beijing also attended the talks, together with the Myanmar delegation.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network