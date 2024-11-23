Thailand and Malaysia to deepen tourism ties

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, under the leadership of Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, has dispatched a team of advisers to Malaysia to discuss strategies to enhance tourism cooperation between the two countries.

The visit comes as part of the Thai government’s broader initiative, “6 Countries, 1 Destination,” which aims to promote seamless travel across Southeast Asia.

The Thai delegation, led by advisers Dusit Manapan and Chayika Wongnapachant, met with Malaysian officials, led by Malaysia's deputy permanent secretary of Foreign Affairs Dato' Ahmad Rozian bin Abdul Ghani, to explore potential areas of collaboration, including:

Border Crossings: Facilitating smoother border crossings for tourists.

Facilitating smoother border crossings for tourists. Transportation Connectivity: Increasing flight frequencies between key cities and exploring cross-border transportation options.

Increasing flight frequencies between key cities and exploring cross-border transportation options. Joint Tourism Calendar: Coordinating the promotion of shared cultural events and festivals.

Coordinating the promotion of shared cultural events and festivals. Tourist Incentives: Offering special deals and packages to attract visitors.

The Thai government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, has identified Malaysia as a crucial partner in realising the “6 Countries, 1 Destination” vision.

By working together, the two nations can create a more attractive and accessible tourism destination for international travellers, the Thai government says. The Thai delegation’s visit to Malaysia is a significant step towards strengthening bilateral ties and unlocking the full potential of tourism cooperation between the two countries.