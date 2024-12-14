Thai Embassy in Yangon to accept only e-Visa applications starting January 1

Myanmar nationals who will enter Thailand with any type of visa and other citizens currently living in Myanmar will only be accepted through the new e-Visa system.

Visa applicants no longer need to come and apply for passports and visa documents in person at the embassy and the new e-Visa system for all types of visas must be applied for at https://www.thaievisa.go.th/. After applying for visas with e-Visa, the visa fee to be paid in dollars must be paid at the visa counter of the Thai Embassy between 9:00 am and 11:30 am on the appointed day. The embassy will further provide more details about the online booking system for paying the visa fee, announced the embassy.