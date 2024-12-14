Thai Embassy in Yangon to accept only e-Visa applications starting January 1

Myanmar nationals who will enter Thailand with any type of visa and other citizens currently living in Myanmar will only be accepted through the new e-Visa system.
Visa applicants no longer need to come and apply for passports and visa documents in person at the embassy and the new e-Visa system for all types of visas must be applied for at https://www.thaievisa.go.th/. After applying for visas with e-Visa, the visa fee to be paid in dollars must be paid at the visa counter of the Thai Embassy between 9:00 am and 11:30 am on the appointed day. The embassy will further provide more details about the online booking system for paying the visa fee, announced the embassy.
After paying the visa fee, it may take 10 to 15 days to evaluate visa applications in the e-visa system. The visa application will be rejected if visa applicants do not submit complete documents and fake documents. After the visa application has been approved, the applicant will receive a confirmation email, which must be printed out to show to the airport authorities and Thai immigration, it said.
Currently, applications will only be accepted until December 24 for those who have made an appointment online to apply for a visa. In preparation for changes to the e-Visa system, the Thai Embassy will not accept visa applications from December 25 to December 31, it said.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network