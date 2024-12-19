WWF report highlights discovery of new species in Greater Mekong region

The discoveries highlight the region’s rich biodiversity but also underscore the urgency of protecting habitats and addressing wildlife trade to prevent further species loss, according to a WWF press release on the same day.

The report documents the collaborative efforts of hundreds of scientists from universities, conservation organisations and research institutes worldwide.

According to the release, a total of 173 vascular plants – species that have specialised tissues for transporting water, minerals and nutrients throughout their structure – 26 reptiles, 17 amphibians, 15 fishes and three mammals were identified across Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam. Since 1997, this has brought the number of described vascular plants and vertebrate animals in the Greater Mekong region to 3,623.

“Although these species were just described by science last year, they have been living in the unique habitats of our region for many millennia,” Chris Hallam, WWF Asia Pacific regional wildlife lead, was quoted as saying in the release.