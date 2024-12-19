WWF report highlights discovery of new species in Greater Mekong region

The discoveries highlight the region’s rich biodiversity but also underscore the urgency of protecting habitats and addressing wildlife trade to prevent further species loss, according to a WWF press release on the same day.
The report documents the collaborative efforts of hundreds of scientists from universities, conservation organisations and research institutes worldwide.
According to the release, a total of 173 vascular plants – species that have specialised tissues for transporting water, minerals and nutrients throughout their structure – 26 reptiles, 17 amphibians, 15 fishes and three mammals were identified across Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam. Since 1997, this has brought the number of described vascular plants and vertebrate animals in the Greater Mekong region to 3,623.
“Although these species were just described by science last year, they have been living in the unique habitats of our region for many millennia,” Chris Hallam, WWF Asia Pacific regional wildlife lead, was quoted as saying in the release.
“Each of these species is a critical piece of a functioning, healthy ecosystem and a jewel in the region’s rich natural heritage. And the researchers are equally as precious! They are working passionately and tirelessly to describe these species under trying conditions, unfortunately often with little resourcing,” he added.
The report highlights several remarkable discoveries, including a ginger species with a root that smells like mango and a leafless orchid that was found in a market and is likely already threatened by overexploitation.
Among the animal species, a rosy loach fish has been formally described despite already being well-known in the aquarium trade. A bright orange crocodile newt was discovered at a record elevation, between 1,800 and 2,300 metres above sea level, while a karst dragon lizard represents not only a new species but also an entirely new genus.
Other notable finds include a pit viper snake with striking scales that give the appearance of long eyelashes, a keelback snake named after the Hmong ethnic group and a shrew mole weighing just eight grammes, placing it among the world’s lightest terrestrial mammals. Additionally, a soft-furred hedgehog with sharp fangs has been named after the Vietnamese word for vampire.
The release noted that species are often discovered through different means. Some are collected during field visits and remain stored in museums and botanical collections for years before being formally analysed.
Gernot Vogel, a contributing researcher, described these collections as “the memory of life on our planet.”
Jedsada Taweekan, WWF Greater Mekong Illegal Wildlife Trade regional programme manager, noted that other species are identified through trade, particularly among orchids and aquarium fish.
“We must ensure that these species are described and understood so that we don’t lose them to overexploitation before they’re ever described in the wild,” he said.
The Greater Mekong region’s biodiversity faces significant pressure from habitat loss, degradation, and unsustainable and illegal wildlife trade. According to WWF’s “Living Planet Report”, these challenges are compounded by climate change, pollution, invasive species and emerging diseases.
WWF works with communities, governments and other partners to improve species conservation, address wildlife crime and tackle unsustainable exploitation, while also deepening the understanding of the region’s extraordinary biodiversity, as per the release.
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network