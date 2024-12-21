Southeast asian schools empower communities through nutrition and care

“Health Heroes”, meanwhile, is the winning proposal by Sekolah Bimbingan Jalinan Kasih. This Malaysian school plans to gradually enhance its students’ eating habits, promote them as Health Heroes, and engage parents through a variety of activities including family cooking contests.

The winning school from Brunei, Sekolah Rendah Pehin Dato Jamil, located in the water village, vows to integrate healthy eating habits through its curriculum, promote No Food Waste practices in its compound, and engage communities in its Farm to School Meal Lunch program.

The successful proposal from Indonesia interestingly comes with the idea of investing in the future of the golden generation or children. The Indonesian winner, SD Negeri 2 Ulin Barat, intends to wage a balanced nutritional education campaign through regular workshops and webinars with parents, Herbalist Club with students, and a healthy food menu application, while also promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

Emerging as the winner from Cambodia is the Smet Primary School, where 20% of its 647 students are underweight. “We will address malnutrition, which is a big problem, and closely monitor their progress on BMI (Body Mass Index). Not only we will educate our students about nutritional knowledge, but we will also forge collaboration with health professionals,” the school’s vice principal Chean Vanny said.

“The award you received today is well deserved and reflects the high quality of your projects,” Zamira Kanapyanova, General Manager of Corporate Affairs, Eurasia Pacific at Chevron, said to the representatives of the winning schools during the award presentation ceremony. “At Chevron, we strive to empower people in the communities where we operate to improve their lives and meet their full potential. We’re proud to support this initiative because teachers have designed school lunch programs, they believe have the best chance to improve health and education outcomes for children at their school”.

Duriya Amatavivat, Director of SEAMEO SEPS commented, “The awards provided an opportunity to celebrate the remarkable achievements of participating schools”. She also explained the Centre’s decision to contribute one additional special grant to the Aroyama Border Patrol Police School whose proposal built on their deep understanding of the local community and highlighted community engagement to tackle malnutrition, food security and sustainability.

Pol Lt Col Dechavat Vongvai, the principal of Aroyama Border Patrol Police School in Chiang Mai province, said people in his school’s neighbourhood were mostly Black Lahu and their traditional dishes and lifestyles restricted their access to all essential nutrients.

“Our proposal aims at serving nutritious lunch to our students and raising health awareness among all locals,” he explained.

Based on the proposal, the school’s lunch will use produce from its own farms as well as local farms. Teachers and coaches will help promote sustainable farming, proper food preservation and processing too to ensure ingredients are of good quality.

“With this approach, we won’t have to source ingredients from far away. Our cost will be lower while local communities will become stronger,” he added.

Tongkorn Meeyam, Executive Director of SEAOHUN, said she was very excited about the upcoming implementation of the winning proposals and urged all to share their experiences to overcome any challenges ahead.

“This project allows SEAOHUN to extend its impact beyond universities, reaching younger generations and encouraging healthier communities. “She emphasized.

The Promotion of Well-being in Schools in Southeast Asia Project gives SEAOHUN, which usually promotes its knowledge among universities, a platform to expand its activities to schools and to reach out to young kids.

Kanapyanova said relationships and partnerships with communities, especially with educational institutions, could help make some dreams come true.