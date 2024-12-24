Manet dismisses claims Vietnamese language to replace Khmer in schools

During a December 23 meeting with 2,225 students who achieved grade A in the 2024 national high school diploma and technical and vocational training exams, the prime minister addressed recent false claims about replacing the national language.

“In recent days, claims have been made that the education ministry introduced Vietnamese as the national language in the education system. That is untrue. As long as the Cambodian People's Party governs, Khmer will remain the sole national language of Cambodia,” he said.

He clarified that foreign language studies, such as French and English, are supplementary to the national curriculum. He confirmed that neither the government nor the education ministry has plans to substitute Khmer with any foreign language.

“We are committed to strengthening Khmer language education at all levels, starting from primary school. It is vital for Cambodians to learn and preserve their language,” he added.