Manet dismisses claims Vietnamese language to replace Khmer in schools

During a December 23 meeting with 2,225 students who achieved grade A in the 2024 national high school diploma and technical and vocational training exams, the prime minister addressed recent false claims about replacing the national language.
“In recent days, claims have been made that the education ministry introduced Vietnamese as the national language in the education system. That is untrue. As long as the Cambodian People's Party governs, Khmer will remain the sole national language of Cambodia,” he said.
He clarified that foreign language studies, such as French and English, are supplementary to the national curriculum. He confirmed that neither the government nor the education ministry has plans to substitute Khmer with any foreign language.
“We are committed to strengthening Khmer language education at all levels, starting from primary school. It is vital for Cambodians to learn and preserve their language,” he added.
Highlighting efforts to modernise the language, he noted its integration into digital platforms like Google, ensuring accessibility for future generations.
“Today, Khmer is part of the digital world, enabling Cambodians to use their language widely. This progress eliminates the need to depend solely on English for technology use,” he explained.
“Do not worry that the Royal Government or the ministry will change the national language to another one. No, because this is fake information,” he added.
He also advised limiting computer use for students in grades 1-3, urging more focus on reading and writing Khmer to build a strong foundation.
He warned that over-reliance on technology from a young age could hinder broader developmental skills.
“Strong foundations in the Khmer language and basic numeracy are essential. No student should reach grade 12 without mastering Khmer writing,” he stressed.
As a reward, each of the students who earned a grade A result received a Galaxy Tab and 2 million riel ($500). The prime minister lauded the collective efforts that have led to thousands of high achievers in recent years, aligning with Cambodia's progress in technical and institutional capacity-building for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
Education minister Hang Chuon Naron highlighted the rise in grade A achievers – from 1,691 last year to 2,225 this year – as evidence of effective reforms.
He credited this to collaborative efforts between government, the private sector and community stakeholders in advancing education and school reforms.
“The increase in grade A students from 11 in 2014 to 2,225 in 2024 in ten years demonstrates the success of the government’s strategic measures in supporting education and school governance, ensuring quality teaching across all schools,” he said.
Phak Seangly
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network