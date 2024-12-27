Laos and Thailand pledge joint efforts to combat drugs

Representatives from the governments of the two countries gathered in the Lao capital Vientiane on Wednesday for the 20th Lao-Thai ministerial meeting on drug control cooperation, according to a report from the Lao Ministry of Public Security.

The meeting reviewed the development of mechanisms and channels for coordination, information sharing, joint intelligence, investigations, and the suppression of narcotics at the central, provincial, and local levels, aiming to make these efforts more effective.