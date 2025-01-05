How Vietnam’s ‘bamboo diplomacy’ treads a fine line between the West and Russia

The Vietnamese prime minister, Pham Minh Chinh, met Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in May 2023 at the G7 summit and in January 2024 at the World Economic Forum. The Vietnamese president and Communist Party general secretary, To Lam, also met with Zelensky, alongside European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen during a working trip to the US in September.

He repeated his country’s support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations. He further said Vietnam was ready to contribute to promoting dialogue toward the restoration of peace and would be willing to work with the international community to support the reconstruction efforts in Ukraine. Vietnam has contributed to humanitarian aid efforts for Ukraine, including sending food, as well as offering scholarships to Ukrainian students affected by the war.

The war in Ukraine has placed Vietnam in a delicate position diplomatically. Along with Thailand, Vietnam is a staunch ally of the United States in Southeast Asia. This is particularly important when it comes to security cooperation in response to China’s growing influence in the region. At the same time, Hanoi has ties with Moscow going back to what it refers to as the “American war” in the 1960s and 1970s.

Washington was frustrated by Hanoi’s abstention from the UN Ukraine votes, but at the same time was mindful of the importance of the relationship between the two countries. US President Joe Biden made a state visit to Vietnam in September 2023, after which the two countries announced they were elevating their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The White House said this aimed to reinforce the “strength and dynamism of the US‐Vietnam relationship as both countries work together to achieve our shared goals of peace, prosperity and sustainable development”.

To Lam returned to the visit in September 2024 when he attended a session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Hanoi has also largely cooperated with sanctions enforced against Russia. However, it has been reported that Russia and Vietnam have been talking about restoring the arms trade between the two countries, which was discontinued after the war. It’s understood that the issue was on the agenda during Putin’s state visit in June, but thus far there has been no announcement of a shift in policy that might threaten Western sanctions.

Vietnam must walk a difficult line in its relations with both countries, and the war in Ukraine is the most sensitive issue Hanoi has to navigate. Russian companies remain heavily involved in Vietnam’s energy sector, which is a vital interest for Hanoi. But at the same time, Vietnam is wary of Russia’s friendship with China, which means maintaining warm relations with Washington.

How all this might be affected by any change in policy brought in by the incoming Trump administration remains to be seen. But throughout the three-year war, Vietnam’s adept use of “bamboo diplomacy” has meant it has been able to be as flexible as is required in such a difficult situation.

Thi Kim Quy Hoang

The Jakarta Post

Asia News Network

The writer is a PhD researcher at the School of Humanities and Social Sciences, Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University. The article is republished under a Creative Commons license.

