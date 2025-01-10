Ex-Cambodian MP\'s assassination ignites political firestorm

The murder has sparked accusations, protests and a whirlwind of speculation, little of which was reduced when Cambodian National Police officers, acting on information from their Thai counterparts, arrested a suspect in Battambang province on January 8.

The incident has become a flashpoint for escalating political tensions, with opposition figures from both countries denouncing the killing and demanding justice.

Thai opposition MPs urged swift action to apprehend those behind the crime, while Cambodian opposition leaders abroad have begun to allege involvement by the Cambodian government, a claim denied by Phnom Penh.

Sam Rainsy, former president of the court-dissolved CNRP, took to social media to allege transnational repression by Hun Sen.

“Several dozen members of the opposition have been coldly assassinated. I have been the target of several assassination attempts,” he wrote, accusing Cambodian authorities of orchestrating the killing.

Rainsy also claimed that Senate President Hun Sen had threatened him on French soil and expressed hope that Thai authorities would be more cooperative than their Cambodian counterparts in uncovering the truth.

Thai media speculated that an obese Cambodian captured on CCTV – who was on the same bus as the victim and fled the scene immediately after the shooting – may have been asked to point him out to the killer.