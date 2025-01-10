Ex-Cambodian MP\'s assassination ignites political firestorm

The murder has sparked accusations, protests and a whirlwind of speculation, little of which was reduced when Cambodian National Police officers, acting on information from their Thai counterparts, arrested a suspect in Battambang province on January 8.
The incident has become a flashpoint for escalating political tensions, with opposition figures from both countries denouncing the killing and demanding justice.
Thai opposition MPs urged swift action to apprehend those behind the crime, while Cambodian opposition leaders abroad have begun to allege involvement by the Cambodian government, a claim denied by Phnom Penh.
Sam Rainsy, former president of the court-dissolved CNRP, took to social media to allege transnational repression by Hun Sen.
“Several dozen members of the opposition have been coldly assassinated. I have been the target of several assassination attempts,” he wrote, accusing Cambodian authorities of orchestrating the killing.
Rainsy also claimed that Senate President Hun Sen had threatened him on French soil and expressed hope that Thai authorities would be more cooperative than their Cambodian counterparts in uncovering the truth.
Thai media speculated that an obese Cambodian captured on CCTV – who was on the same bus as the victim and fled the scene immediately after the shooting – may have been asked to point him out to the killer.
On January 8, Thai police sought an arrest warrant for Pich Kimsrin, a 24-year-old Cambodian national, for “joint premeditated murder”, according to Naewna.
CCTV showed a man alleged to be Kimsrin deboarding the same bus as Kimya, near the 13th Mall roundabout in Bangkok.
The alleged accomplice was close to Kimya when he was shot twice.
After the incident, Ekkalak fled on a motorcycle, while the suspected accomplice was reported to have travelled to Suvarnabhumi Airport and returned to Cambodia.
According to Thailand’s TV7, police are still searching for the man who pointed out the target.
Ekkalak is being questioned by Cambodian internal security forces in Phnom Penh.
“It is expected that the suspect will be prosecuted in Cambodia first, for entering the country illegally,” they added.
Kem Monovithya, daughter of former CNRP leader Kem Sokha, paid tribute to Lim Kimya’s political courage while condemning the attack. She urged both Thai and French authorities to ensure accountability.
“I strongly condemn the perpetrators involved in this heinous act. I call on the Thai and French governments to uncover the truth and hold the perpetrators accountable,” she said.
Cambodian government representatives rejected allegations of possible involvement.
Hong Raksmey
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network
Senior Minister Ky Tech labelled opposition accusations as “irrational judgment” and “public defamation”.
He warned against spreading false information that could destabilise national security while noting that the investigation is ongoing.
“The suspect is currently being interrogated, and authorities have yet to reach any definitive conclusions. I question the basis by which certain politicians are judging or even blaming the Cambodian leadership,” Tech said, via social media.
“Public defamation through false accusations intended to harm the honour and reputation of others, as well as incitement to national instability, are criminal offences under Cambodian law,” he warned.
Pen Bona, a spokesperson for the Royal Government, also dismissed claims of government involvement.
“Cambodia and Thailand are two separate sovereign nations,” he reiterated, urging opposition figures to refrain from making baseless accusations.
“Making unsubstantiated claims against the government has been a trademark tactic of the opposition extremist group for decades,” Bona said.
He accused the opposition of engaging in “dirty politics” characterised by slander, adding: “The Cambodian people are familiar with these tactics.”
In Thailand, opposition MPs have also expressed strong concerns. People’s Party MP Piyarat Chongthep called on the Thai government to act decisively, emphasising that a failure to do so could tarnish Thailand’s reputation as a safe and secure nation.
“I hope that it would not turn out that Thailand was chosen as the place to carry out the assassination,” he said, urging authorities to maintain the neighbouring Kingdom’s international trust, according to the Thai daily newspaper The Nation.
Fair Party MP Kannavee Suebsang accused the Cambodian government of targeting anti-government activists and alleged secret cooperation between the Thai and Cambodian authorities to suppress opponents.
He cited the 2020 disappearance of Thai activist Wanchalerm Satsaksit in Cambodia and the recent deportation of a Cambodian activist from Thailand.
Kannavee criticised Thailand for abandoning its long-standing protocol against deporting political asylum seekers, allowing foreign opposition activists to be killed within its borders.
The Nation also quoted Kannavee as saying “This time, we must not let this case fade away”.
Cambodian government spokesperson Bona believed that the remarks made by the Thai opposition party to the Thai government were an internal matter for Thailand.
“In any case, this murder investigation should be left to the competent authorities. Only they are qualified to handle this matter. Outsiders, including politicians, civil society organisations, Facebook users or individuals claiming to be journalists, should remain silent and allow the authorities to do their job,” he said.
“Irresponsible comments that harm others should be avoided. Let’s wait for the results, and the truth will become clear,” Bona told The Post.