Manila airport ranked the world’s worst. Can privatisation deliver a makeover?

However, her biggest gripe remains NAIA’s poor connectivity – there is no rail link to the capital city or suburbs, so travellers can commute only by public bus, taxi or private car to the airport, thus having to endure Manila’s perennial gridlock.

NNIC said it plans to eventually link the airport to the Manila Subway, an underground rapid transit line in the Metro Manila area that is expected to be completed by 2027. Also in the pipeline are more escalators and toilets, improved air-conditioning and Wi-Fi connection, and better passenger services and flood-mitigation efforts.

Since November, Terminal 4 has been closed for renovations and repairs and is expected to reopen by February 2025. The NNIC said there are plans to expand Terminals 1 and 2, and the construction of a new Terminal 5 is also in the works, in order to meet increasing passenger capacity.

A better airport, but at what cost?

The consortium’s plans are ambitious, but passengers must pay a price for improved services at NAIA.

The NNIC has increased overnight airport parking fees from 300 pesos to 1,200 pesos since the last quarter of 2024, saying it was necessary to deter misuse of parking spaces. It will also raise terminal fees for NAIA by September 2025 – departing passengers on international fights will have to pay 950 pesos (S$22), from 550 pesos, while those on domestic flights will have to pay 390 pesos, from 200 pesos.

Filipino consumer group AirportWatch spokesman Ren Delos Santos said the higher fees are a “cash grab”, as the NNIC is already burdening passengers when airport improvements have been minimal so far.

“The NNIC said they have to raise the prices because the rates are the same in South Korea and Singapore and we’re only benchmarking with top global airports. But are the prices justified? That’s the main question,” Mr Delos Santos told ST.

Singapore Changi Airport currently charges departing passengers S$65.20 in fees and taxes. South Korea’s Incheon airport imposes a fee of 28,000 won (S$26) that includes a passenger airport fee and departure tax.

“We are not anti-development, but we are pro-Filipino interests – and that’s what we are trying to protect right now,” he added.

Even local carriers are worried that the additional terminal fees will discourage Filipinos from travelling. Executives of Philippine Airlines, Cebu Pacific and AirAsia Philippines have asked the Marcos government to intervene and convince the consortium not to increase terminal fees.

MIAA spokesman Jeff David said these concerns are valid, but he appealed for the public’s understanding as the government works with the consortium to improve NAIA.

“We don’t discount their concerns,” David told ST. “But we have to face the reality that any improvements that are scheduled for the airport will cost money.

He urged airport users to manage their expectations, acknowledging that it will take time to revamp NAIA and make the passenger experience a better one.

Travellers like Santos can only hope that the consortium’s plans for NAIA will be realised sooner than later, saying: “The way you treat your passengers and the way you treat the airport at large are already a good preview of how you will treat people within the country... So I hope they fix the airport”.

Mara Cepeda

The Straits Times

Asia News Network