Karen Border Guard body enforces rules to tackle human trafficking

During the meeting, Saw Chit Thu announced that all business operators and partners in Myawaddy must observe the following five rules:

1. Cooperate with the BGF in monitoring information related to human trafficking networks, scammers, illegal businesses, and other groups involved in illegal activities.

2. There must be no acts of coercion, intimidation, physical abuse, and inhumane torture.

3. Use of labour under 18 years of age is prohibited.

4. No collection of money from human trafficking activities.

5. No scamming or fraudulent operations. Any businesses caught engaging in illegal activities will be shut down and forced to leave.