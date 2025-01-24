BGF vows to cooperate with key parties in Myanmar to combat criminals

The Border Guard Force (Kayin State) only invites businessmen who will come to the region to work on development. Crimes, scams and human trafficking cases are absolutely not accepted and expressly prohibited, according to the BGF's statement.

BGF said in a statement that it will cooperate with regional partner organizations, local authorities, the national government, international organizations and representatives to combat criminal activities.

In recent days, Colonel Saw Chit Thu of the Karen Border Guard Force (BGF) and officials from the Democratic Karen Benevolent Army (DKBA) met with Chinese businessmen in Myawady, Kayin State, Myanmar. They issued warnings of closure and eviction to businesses found engaging in coercion, physical abuse, inhumane torture, child labour, human trafficking, and fraudulent activities.

Eleven Media

Asia News Network