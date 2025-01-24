BGF vows to cooperate with key parties in Myanmar to combat criminals

The Border Guard Force (Kayin State) has invited international investment to support local development and has implemented various official projects. Instead of relying on the traditional low-income family farming system, the initiative introduced businesses that create job opportunities for the public. These include factories, workshops, housing projects, and recreational businesses, all aimed at increasing family income. The projects operate under a long-term land lease system rather than a joint venture model.
Although it is being carried out with the purpose of public benefit, it has been verified that some fraudulent investors have committed crimes, so the public should be aware of these crimes and avoid them. Businesses are being warned and banned and the perpetrators are being identified and prosecuted. They are continuously communicating and helping with the respective local authorities, international organizations, and diplomats to identify the crimes, announced the BGF.
The Border Guard Force (Kayin State) only invites businessmen who will come to the region to work on development. Crimes, scams and human trafficking cases are absolutely not accepted and expressly prohibited, according to the BGF's statement.
BGF said in a statement that it will cooperate with regional partner organizations, local authorities, the national government, international organizations and representatives to combat criminal activities.
In recent days, Colonel Saw Chit Thu of the Karen Border Guard Force (BGF) and officials from the Democratic Karen Benevolent Army (DKBA) met with Chinese businessmen in Myawady, Kayin State, Myanmar. They issued warnings of closure and eviction to businesses found engaging in coercion, physical abuse, inhumane torture, child labour, human trafficking, and fraudulent activities.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network