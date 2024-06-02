Most Bangkokians happy with Chadchart’s performance after 2 years: poll

The majority of respondents in an opinion survey by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) also vowed to re-elect Chadchart as the governor if an election were to be held now.
The Nida Poll interviewed 2,000 respondents, at least 18 years old and randomly selected from 50 Bangkok’s districts, by phone from May 16 to 27 on the second anniversary of Chadchart’s election as the governor of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration on May 22, 2022. The results of the survey were announced on Sunday.
Asked whether they were pleased with the performance of Chadchart after two years:
50.25%: Rather happy
20.35%: Rather unhappy
18.45%: Very happy
10.60%: Not happy at all
0.35%: No comment
Asked whether they would re-elect Chadchart if a gubernatorial election were held now:
40.75%: Yes
30.50%: Still undecided
21.35%: No
0.40%: No comment
The Nida Poll also asked the respondents to rate Chadchart’s performance on 17 key issues, which included:
Bangkok tourism promotion
43.05%: Quite good
21.30%: Not quite good
20.15%: Very good
8.20%: Very bad
7.30%: No comment
Increasing green space and parks
45.75%: Quite good
21.65%: Quite bad
19.6%: Very good
10.30%: Very bad
2.7%: No comment
Orderliness of pavements, vehicle parks, and street vendors
46.6%: Quite good
21.3%: Quite bad
19.35%: Very good
11.6%: Very bad
1.15%: No comment
Cleanliness and handling of garbage, dust and wastewater
44.3%: Quite good
25.4%: Quite bad
17.15%: Very good
12.25%: Very bad
0.9%: No comment
Improving landscapes of road and alleys
46.9%: Quite good
23.6%: Quite bad
16.85%: Very good
11.45%: Very bad
1.2%: No comment
Improvement of services by BMA agencies
43.15%: Quite good
22.1%: Quite bad
16.05%: Very good
12.4%: Very bad
6.3%: No comment
Handling of floods
37%: Quite good
29.05%: Quite bad
16%: Very bad
13.95%: Very good
4%: No comment
Handling of traffic congestion
37.3%: Quite good
34.4%: Quite bad
17.6%: Very bad
9%: Very good
1.7%: No comment