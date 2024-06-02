Most Bangkokians happy with Chadchart’s performance after 2 years: poll

The majority of respondents in an opinion survey by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) also vowed to re-elect Chadchart as the governor if an election were to be held now.

The Nida Poll interviewed 2,000 respondents, at least 18 years old and randomly selected from 50 Bangkok’s districts, by phone from May 16 to 27 on the second anniversary of Chadchart’s election as the governor of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration on May 22, 2022. The results of the survey were announced on Sunday.