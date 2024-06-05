815,000-plus mule bank accounts closed in May, says DES minister

Commercial banks will also widen a crackdown on mule bank accounts by using the names of closed mule accounts’ owners as a basis, the panel was told.

Apart from closing mule accounts, the PSTC operation in May also included:

· Arresting nine suspects and freezing assets worth 70 million baht in a crackdown on BanHuay.com online gambling website

· Arresting 12 suspects working for a Cambodia-based call centre

· Arresting 25 suspects for deceiving victims into investing a total of 350 million baht in crypto coins and freezing their assets worth 125 million baht

The committee also learned that the authorities have blocked access to 15,758 fraudulent social media links and websites during May, and has shut down 6,459 gambling websites during the period.

As for the operation of terminating SIM cards linked to mule mobile banking accounts, 42,298 mobile phone numbers that had made more than 100 calls per day were suspended from service as of May 26. Only 372 of the owners have come forward to identify themselves with mobile phone operators.

The authorities have shortlisted 5 million mobile phone numbers used by people who own more than 100 SIM cards each. So far, 2.6 million of these numbers have been clarified, while 2.3 million of the remaining numbers have been suspended after the owners failed to verify themselves within the February 14 deadline.

The authorities have set a July 13 deadline for owners of more than six but less than 100 SIM cards to come forward to explain their need for so many numbers. Some 4 million numbers fall under this category, and the owners of about a million of them have come forward as of now.

In another development, Prasert said Prof Wisit Wisitsora-At, permanent secretary for DES Ministry, has signed a memorandum of understanding for the AOC to coordinate with the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau, DSI, AMLO, BOT and NBTC in operations to suppress and prevent cybercrimes.

