BMA promises strict measures to prevent repeat of Chatuchak tragedy

Chadchart said the owners of more than 51 stores in the market had submitted their damage reports to the BMA. However, he said, only 36 have the licence to sell animals as pets. Those eligible will receive a compensation of 11,400 baht each.

BMA reported that at least 13 species were killed in the fire, including fish, dogs, cats, sugar gliders, mice, monkeys, hedgehogs, birds, chickens, turtles, snakes, racoons and squirrels.

Chadchart said their deaths will not be in vain, because the BMA will upgrade fire-prevention measures to ensure such a tragedy does not happen again.

“BMA will strictly enforce laws against retailers, especially the 1992 Public Health Act, the 2015 Animal Epidemics Act and the 2014 Cruelty Prevention and Welfare of Animal Act,” he said.

Chadchart added that the Sri Somrat Market will not reopen until SRT has met standards and sought permission from the BMA. He also called on all retailers to apply for a licence to sell pets by July 15 and comply with the aforementioned laws to avoid legal action.

The governor also noted that BMA has nothing to do with the compensation of over a million baht sought for the deaths, saying those animals should have been kept at home.